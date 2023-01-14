StockNews.com Downgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 36.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

