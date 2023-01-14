StockNews.com Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

FHB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

FHB stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 600.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 19.8% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

