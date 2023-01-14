StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
