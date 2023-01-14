StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

