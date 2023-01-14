StockNews.com Upgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.