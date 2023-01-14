StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SVI. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

