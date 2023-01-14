SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $25.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPWR. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.74.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $469.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

