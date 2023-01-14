SVB Leerink Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $6.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $579.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

