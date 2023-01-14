swisspartners Advisors Ltd Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 7.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,632,000 after buying an additional 900,370 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLO opened at $136.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

