swisspartners Ltd. Purchases 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Price Performance

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking stock opened at $2,301.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,018.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,905.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.