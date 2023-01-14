swisspartners Ltd. Sells 325 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

swisspartners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.8% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

S&P Global stock opened at $366.38 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $434.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

