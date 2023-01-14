Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,969 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 0.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $16,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 667.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $105.03 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.