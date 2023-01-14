Tangible (TNGBL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.09

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00425462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,271.83 or 0.30051242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00912966 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.