TD Securities Downgrades Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

