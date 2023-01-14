Tekla Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,943 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $112.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,880 shares of company stock worth $2,182,468. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

