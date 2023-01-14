Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 1.5% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $37,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,367,209 shares in the company, valued at $313,655,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,367,209 shares in the company, valued at $313,655,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock worth $83,759,086 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

