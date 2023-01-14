Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $24.36 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $24,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,804,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $156.47 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

