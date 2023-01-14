Tekla Capital Management LLC Invests $6.53 Million in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 428,580 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Veradigm at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDRX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 578.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271 in the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. Veradigm had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veradigm Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
