Tekla Capital Management LLC Invests $6.53 Million in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 428,580 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Veradigm at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDRX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 578.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veradigm

In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271 in the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veradigm Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. Veradigm had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veradigm Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.