Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases 172,109 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,109 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,711.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 916,150 shares of company stock worth $7,701,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

