Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,606 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $43.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $124.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $94,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,104. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

