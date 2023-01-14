Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,206 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 36,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

SRPT stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $134.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.58.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

