Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $14.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.93.

Shares of ARHS opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 105,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

