TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.91.
Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
