TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.91.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

