Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,813.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

