Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $173,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.