The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.60.

CNI stock opened at $123.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.32.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

