The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WRFRF stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

