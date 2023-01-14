The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Raised to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $370.14 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $374.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.66. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

