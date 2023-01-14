Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $205.58 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $205.58 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00231365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02056714 USD and is up 10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $16,965,118.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

