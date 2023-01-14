Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Tops $0.0191 on Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $840.81 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02010962 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,089.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

