Thunder Brawl Trading Down 39.1% This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $750.75 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02010962 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,089.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

