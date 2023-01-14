Toncoin Price Hits $2.26 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00010861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.70 billion and $41.62 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018316 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00231484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003133 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.28377633 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $42,687,669.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.