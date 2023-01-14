TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$13.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRSWF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

