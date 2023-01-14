Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Tribe has a total market cap of $107.35 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00429069 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.13 or 0.30305995 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00848378 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.