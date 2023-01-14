Trust Wallet Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $650.98 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $650.98 million and $103.79 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00007527 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.77 or 0.01468485 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.01761811 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

TWT is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

