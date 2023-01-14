U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

USB stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

