U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

