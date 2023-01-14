U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,853 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

