UBS Group Boosts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $255.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $242.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $245.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.37. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $313.45.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

