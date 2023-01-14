UBS Group Lowers E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target to $6.00

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETWO. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

E2open Parent Price Performance

ETWO opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.68 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. On average, research analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,007.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,730. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,047 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,997,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,143 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

