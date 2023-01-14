UBS Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $28.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of ANF opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

