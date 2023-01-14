UGI (NYSE:UGI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. UGI has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at UGI

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UGI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of UGI by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 675,183 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

