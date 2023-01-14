UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $13.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PATH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PATH opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,276.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $417,321. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.