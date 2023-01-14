Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $490.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $495.89.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

