UMA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.38 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. UMA has a market cap of $128.60 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00008871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

