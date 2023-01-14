Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.55

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00031617 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.99 billion and approximately $182.14 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00419722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

