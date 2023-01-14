United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.75%.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

