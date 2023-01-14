Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.