Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.50 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

