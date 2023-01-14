Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 31.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,329,000 after acquiring an additional 337,195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $235.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

