Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $106.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

